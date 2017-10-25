Angola: Economic Relations Between Angola and Zambia Demeed Good

Luanda — The Zambian ambassador to Angola, Lavun Chalungumana, considered on Tuesday in Luanda that the economic relations between the two countries are excellent, although they are weak due to the lack of rehabilitation of the land routes for the evacuation of products from one territory to another.

The diplomat said so on the occasion of his country's 53rd anniversary of independence, thus defendeding urgent need for rehabilitation of the railways linking the border city of Jimbe, province in northwestern Zambia , to the Benguela railroad to the province of Moxico.

With the rehabilitation, he said, the Benguela Corridor would be the shortest way to evacuate products, as they depend on the port of Dar-es-Salam (Tanzania) and Durban (South Africa).

To him, these alternatives of transiting through a third country, such as flowing products from Namibia, tend to be more expensive and time consuming. He said that this challenge is not only for Zambia, but for Angola and the rest of Africa.

"This situation minimizes intra-trade in Africa because the continent does more trade with the outside world than with each other. In order to build wealth for the continent, this process must be reversed", he said.

According to the ambassador, when there is a connection with the Benguela railroad, Copper exports could be more profitable, as well as the other products that Zambia produces, namely maize, tobacco, sugar, seeds and animal feed.

Lawrence Chalungumana said there is an ongoing project between the two governments for land links, including a road linking Lumbala Ngimbo and Ninda, in the province of Moxico to Mongu-Kalabo-Sikongo in the Zambian part.

On the other hand, he also mentioned the need for a road coupling in Cuando Cubango upto Rivungo, which could connect through the canal from the city of Shangombo to the western province of Zambia.

"The construction and rehabilitation of roads is an investment, if there is not, there will never be success in economic relations", he said.

The event was attended by 53 Angolan citizens and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country.