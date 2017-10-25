Kenya: Vetting of Nakuru County Executives Starts

Vetting of Nakuru County executives started Tuesday after the High Court dismissed a case that had temporarily stopped the exercise.

Turkana South Deputy County Commissioner Mr Lawrence Mwania Mwangangi was the first candidate to face the panel.

Mr Mwania, nominated by Governor Le Kinyanjui to head the Public Service, Training and Devolution docket vowed to deal with the issue of ghost workers in the county in his first 90 days in office if approved.

Mr Mwania, 46, made the commitment during his vetting at the Nakuru County Assembly.

PAYROLL

The former alumnus of Moi University, who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Government and Public Administration described himself as a "progressive thinking civil servant."

He assured the vetting committee that he will make sure there is a clean payroll to reduce wastage.

"There is no doubt that this county has excess workforce and if it means retrenching some of them and remaining with a lean workforce that is reliable, then I am ready to do that with the support of the relevant county organs," said Mr Mwania.

The vetting committee is led by county assembly Speaker Joel Kairo Maina assisted by Leader of Majority Stanley Karanja and Minority Leader Peter Manyonge Palanga, MCAs Jane Wangui, Peter Mbae and Rose Chepkoech.

At the same time Mr Mwania said he will strive to motivate workers by making sure promotions are fair.

REVENUE

He said he will propose the county to start a training college as one way of boosting revenue for its development agenda.

"Nakuru can become a training hub where other counties could use our training facilities for capacity building for their staff while at the same time earning the county more funds," said Mr Mwania.

Kenya Agricultural Research and Livestock Organization (Karlo) Njoro Food Centre Director Dr Immaculate Njuthe Maina being vetted at the Nakuru County Assembly for the position of the critical Agriculture docket.

She said she will revamp the agriculture sector by reviving the extension services to make Nakuru a food basket again.

CASH CROPS

The second nominee to be vetted was Karlo Njoro Food Centre Director Dr Immaculate Njuthe Maina, who seeking to be the next Agriculture executive.

She said if approved, she will revamp the agriculture sector by activating value addition in major cash crops.

"Top on my priority list is to introduce value addition crops such as potatoes, wheat, fish farming, beekeeping among others," said Dr Maina.

INNOVATION

She said she will use her extensive knowledge at the Njoro Karlo research centre to woo investors and help farmers gain from the latest research innovations.

Ms Lucy Kariuki,45, who is seeking the Lands, Housing and Physical Planning docket said she will digitise the lands registry and address the issues of cartels at the department.

"Cartels in my department will not thrive as I will digitize the department and any officer found dealing in corruption will be punished," She said.

She said she will address the issue of lack of housing units by making sure old estates are demolished and modern ones constructed in the defunct Nakuru municipal and county council estates.

On land grabbing, she said she will ensure public and institution lands are reverted back to the rightful owners by revoking the title deeds through the assistance of the national government.

Mr Joseph Irungu Mburu who is seeking the Infrastructure docket said he will ensure road networks are improved across all the 55 wards in the county

At the same time he said he will prioritise the disaster management unit by making sure it is up and running and has been allocated enough funds.