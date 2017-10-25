Kenya: Private Schools to Roll Out Digital Learning

Private schools will introduce digital learning in January in tandem with the government's move to issue the gadgets to Standard One pupils in public institutions.

Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) national chairperson Mutheu Kasanga said an appeal to the government to extend the laptops project to private schools has fallen on deaf ears.

PUPILS

Ms Kasanga told the institutions' directors from Taita-Taveta, Mombasa, Tana River and Kwale counties at Sheikh Zayed Orphanage Centre in Mombasa on Tuesday that KPSA has no option but to roll out the initiative on their own.

It has so far identified computer laboratories for use in the Digital Literacy Programme targeting pupils in Class One to Eight.

"We are not rolling out the digital programme for just Standard One pupils but for the entire school," she said.

COST

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang had said during a KPSA annual conference in Mombasa last year that the government would not sideline private schools in the programme and would supply them with tablets, but this has not come to pass.

Due to the huge costs involved, the school managers should use desktops and other gadgets to introduce the digital learning programme.

"As far as digital learning programme is concerned, there are public and private learners.

"This is a message that I keep reminding the government. At one point, they will have to sit down and remember they are all Kenyan children," Ms Kasanga added.

CURRICULUM

She also called on the government to speed up planned changes in the teachers' training colleges, where she said the 8-4-4 system was still the syllabus in use.

She said private schools were liaising with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to train private school teachers on the new curriculum at the end of November, for them to acquire the skills needed to implement the new education system.