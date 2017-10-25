25 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Murang'a Voters Get Free Ride Back Home to Cast Ballots

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Hundreds of Jubilee supporters from Murang'a County flocked to various bus stops in Nairobi for a free ride back home offered by their leaders, to ensure a large voter turnout in Thursday's fresh presidential election.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa iria who spoke to journalists on Wednesday at one of the matatu termini said they would pay bus fare for all those travelling to Murang'a to vote and back after the voting exercise.

"Transport for all the registered voters in Murang'a is free; we want to ensure that everybody from Murang'a County votes on Thursday and nobody is left out," said Wa Iria.

He said the matatus will ferry voters until late and even for a better part of Election Day to ensure voters exercise their democratic right during the repeat election.

He assured Jubilee supporters that security guaranteed of even those who have registered to vote in National Super Alliance strongholds.

