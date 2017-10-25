East Africa: Tnc Meeting Strengthens Partnership, Solidarity

The 16th Tripartite National Committee (TNC) meeting held here Tuesday has further strengthened the partnership among Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt while promoting regional cooperation, says Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Meles Alem.

In his weekly briefing, Meles indicates that Ethiopia has reaffirmed to the TNC its deep commitment in utilizing trans-boundary waters equitably and fairly. "Ethiopia's stance regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is clear. It is based on mutual benefit."

He also makes clear as the three countries ministerial meeting was fruitful.

Meles also expressed his belief as the discussions will transform the countries cooperation and fraternity.

The meeting is historic to members of the TNC as they have witnessed the construction of GERD first hand, he said, adding this will enhance understanding among the three countries.

Meles also said the Dam's construction has continued with increased public fervor in general as well as construction and other experts in particular.