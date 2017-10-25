19 October 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Assembly Discussing Challenges On Education

By Dirriba Teshome

The 27th Annual General Assembly of the Ethiopian Education Sector was launched on Monday here at the capital of Benishangul Gumuz State, Assosa. The assembly is evaluating the past fiscal year performance and discuss future directions on General Education, Technical and Vocational Training, and Higher Education sub sectors until tomorrow.

Research documents from different universities stated that there were several challenges the sector was facing in the past year. Challenges faced on continuous assessment, information science, curriculum revision and engineering faculty's final examination process have been major focus areas of discussion based on the research presented by Vice Academic President of Gonder University Dr. Asrat Atsadeweyin.

On the other hand, the purposes, characteristics, techniques, benefits and challenges of continuous assessment was briefly discussed on the research presented by Dr. Eebba Mijena President of Wollega University.

Different universities have also presented their best performances. Stakeholders and community representatives are taking part on the discussion.

The joint General Assembly of the subsectors has begun today and National and International partners have signed a memorandum of understanding on their related roles with the Ministry.

