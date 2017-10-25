Angola: Mecanagro Workers Paralyse Activities

Luanda — Over 200 workers of the public National Agricultural Mechanisation Company (Mecanagro), based in Viana Municipality, in Luanda, last Tuesday paralysed their activities for indefinite period, in protest against five months of delayed salaries.

According to the spokesman of the said group, Pedro Pilala, on a brief interview to ANGOP, the workers are not exactly on strike because the paralysation of activities did not happen through the way it is mandated by the Law on Strikes.

He went on to explain that what happened was the stoppage of activities with a view to putting pressure on the company's board to start paying the delayed salaries.

"We stopped the activities because we are dissatisfied with the situation we are going through. We have families and a series of responsibilities, so it is unacceptable for us to stay all this time without our earnings", he lamented.

Pedro Pilala further revealed that last Monday a few of the workers, himself included, in representation of the whole group had a meeting with Mecanagro's board, in which they were informed that the company has no capacity to pay the delayed salaries and that they are required to wait until the 2018 State Budget is approved.

"What infuriated us was the fact that the C.E.O said that there is no money, not even to make the gradual payment of our salaries. We'll not resort to violence, but we are requesting the payment of our salaries, even if it is gradual", emphasised the source.

Meanwhile, contacted by ANGOP, the Mecanagro C.E.O, Manuel da Silva, has confirmed that the company has not paid salaries in the last five months, however he disagreed with the paralysation of the activities by the workers, since it was not done in accordance with the law.

"It is indeed true, there is a five-month delay in salaries payment but we are committed to finding a solution to this problem. Nevertheless, we think that the workers do not have the right to stop the activities because did not submit a letter of complaints, they did not respect the precepts of the law, they chose to rebel instead and so we've called the police", Manuel da Silva explained.

He appealed to the workers to keep calm and serene, respect the law and continue to negotiate so that the most adequate solutions be found and the problems resolved.