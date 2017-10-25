19 October 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation to Earn U.S.$84.5 Million From Power Export

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) reveals it has planned to secure 84.5 million USD from power export to Sudan and Djibouti this budget year.

In 2017/18, Ethiopia set to sell 876,000 and 613,200 megawatt hour (Mwh) power with 43,800,000 and 40,424,994 USD to Sudan and Djibouti respectively, Abebe Kahsay, Transmission Operations Executive Officer tells The Ethiopian Herald.

Up on completion of transmission line installation next year, the regional demand for Ethiopia's power is expected to rise and efforts are already underway to export power to Kenya, he says.

In 2016/17, the country has secured some 73,160,593 USD from power export to the above mentioned neighboring countries, according to him.

Among this, Sudan has bought some 795,073.07 Mwh at the cost of 40, 544, 888 USD. Djibouti, has also bought 492, 71.75 Mwh hydro electric power with 32,615,705 USD, he says.

Ethiopia has been expanding the exploitation of renewable energy to build climate resilient economy, he notes.

The country is selling hydro electric power at lower cost and helping its neighbors save the money they spend to import expensive petrol.

Consequently, over 17 hydroelectric dams have been constructed and under construction to meet the rising power demand in the country.

Currently, the country generates about 4,314 megawatts (MW) from various renewable sources.

Ethiopia aims to produce 15,000 of electricity through its dams in the coming five years, Prime Minister Hailemariam said at a ceremony launching the Gibe III dam.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Affirms Solidarity With Somalia in Fighting Al-Shabaab

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn affirmed that Ethiopia will continue its effort and solidarity with Somalia in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.