Angola: Foreign Affairs Minister Visits South Africa

Luanda — The Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto, is paying since Tuesday a working visit to South Africa, aimed at reporting to the current SADC President on politics and security situation in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

According to a press release from the Directorate of Institutional and Information Communication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which reached Angop, the trip of the head of the Angolan diplomacy follows the meeting held in Luanda on October 20 with the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Lesego Makgothi.

The Kingdom of Lesotho is experiencing a political-military instability that worsened in September, following the assassination of the Armed Forces chief of staff.