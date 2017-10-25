Kenya: KDF Troops Kill Four Al-Shabaab Militants in Lamu

Four Al-Shabaab terrorists have been killed in a battle with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops at Mararani, Lamu County.

The soldiers raided the terrorists' camp on Monday, forcing the other militants to abandon the camp.

KDF spokesman David Obonyo said four AK-47 rifles, six magazines, three grenades, three car batteries, rolls of cables, three mobile phones and assorted food stuffs were found at the camp.

Also found were bomb making materials.

"Soldiers on Operation Linda Boni successfully raided and destroyed Al-Shabaab terrorist camps in the general area of Mararani. It is believed that several other terrorists escaped with injuries," said Col Obonyo.

He added: "The camp is believed to be a training and operations base for terrorists. It is also believed to be a launching base for recent attacks on peace-loving citizens in the area. Operations against Al-Shabaab will continue until peace is realised in Lamu enclave."

Col Obonyo asked the residents to report suspicious individuals with injuries or who may be seeking treatment.