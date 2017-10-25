25 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rural Woman Holds Forum in Huíla

Lubango — Aspects linked to the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign are expected to dominate Wednesday in Lubango, the rural women's forum in Huíla province, Angop learnt on Wednesday.

The meeting is also analyzing the possibilities of support for families, the promotion of aquaculture, fish farming, the impact on family income in rural areas, the current situation of the water for all programme and the municipalization of health services.

Matters related to the literacy strategy and the impact of the government's plan to combat domestic violence are also on the agenda.

The meeting is an initiative of the local family and women's issues directorate.

