Photo: Joseph Boakai

Joseph Boakai, Liberia's Vice President

Breakaway ruling Unity Party (UP) stalwart Gbehzohngar Milton Findley is accusing UP presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of being 'insincere and hypocritical' in his quest for the Liberian presidency.

Mr. Findley told a local talk-show in Monrovia that it is embarrassing for the vice president who is [one of] the most powerful persons in two of the three branches of government here to be shifting blame on President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf.

The former Liberian Senate President Pro Tempore Mr. Findley fled to the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) just before the party launched its campaign this year, just after Mr. Boakai picked House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay as running mate over the defected UP official for October presidential and representatives elections.

Findley says Boakai's blame shifting only creates the myth of being clean, noting that it is being totally insincere to his conscious and partisans.

According to Mr. Findley, the statement of Vice President Boakai that he's a racing car parked in garage is nothing but deceit to the highest level, saying it is appalling for national leader to create such insincerity in the name of wanting state power.

He insists that as vice president, Mr. Boakai has strong constitutional power to have changed things the way he wants, while also narrating that the vice president has statutory power to attend cabinet meetings.

"Every bill passed at the level of Liberian Senate, the vice president signs them; he presides at will in plenary, and we all know the plenary is the highest decision [making] body of the Senate. So, he's saying [it's] just hypocritical," Findley claims.

He wonders why should Mr. Boakai be using the US$2 million allotted to his office per annum, if if he is not working.

Findley narrates that the 2017 presidential and representatives elections result against the governing UP is clear signal that the Liberian people are totally opting for change and they feel that change can starts with Sen. George Weah of the CDC.

He boasts that out of the 15 counties here, Mr. Weah won 11 counties, while the UP won two counties, one of which is the home of Vice President Boakai.

Mr. Findley says he believes the leadership ability of Weah and Bong County Senator Jewel Howard Taylor whom he has worked with for nine years in the Liberian Senate.