Photo: FrontPage Africa

Education Minister George Werner

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has told Education Minister George Werner that his recent statement on Social Media is unbecoming and inconsistent with his position as a senior official of government.

An Executive Mansion release dated Monday, 23 October says President Sirleaf made the statement on Monday during a conversation with the Education Minister.

The Liberian leader indicated further that the Minister's Social Media statement is also a contradiction to and undermines her recent Special

Statement on vulgarity, abuse and spread of hate messages by some Liberians during the Electoral process.

The President concluded by accordingly warning Minister George Werner and all other officials of government to stop such attitude and act in ways consistent with their status as public officials.