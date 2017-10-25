Angola: Online Journalism Committed to Truthfulness of Facts

Luanda — Online journalism has to be committed to the truthfulness of the facts, in order to convey credible information, said on Tuesday the university professor, Manuel Muanza.

Speaking on the occasion of the 42nd founding anniversary of the Angolan Press Agency (ANGOP), to be marked on October 30th, the lecturer said that this issue is linked to the principles of ethics and deontology.

Manuel Muanza said that nowadays, with the emergence of the Internet, the importance of the journalist is questioned, since any person divulges information. However, verification of their veracity is necessary.

He emphasized that the phenomenon of participatory journalism has arisen in which any citizen can use social media for the dissemination of certain information.

"However, the true journalist has norms and rules to follow before divulging any information, assumptions that make him credible, because in addition to citing the source, his wording is also better elaborated", he said.

He criticized the errors of construction of paragraphs that are registered in many publications, defending the continuous training of media professionals, since they also have the mission to educate.

In addition to this Tuesday's lecture, Angop's 42nd anniversary programme includes other topics, such as "the role of agencies and social media" and "causes, consequences and care for hypertension".

The presentation of the new "layout" of the portal is one of the highlights of the celebrations of the agency, under the motto "ANGOP: 42nd anniversary, passion for what we do".