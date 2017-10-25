Liberia: Rep. Solomon George Accused of Brutalizing Commerce Ministry Staff

Monrovia — News that Representative Solomon George had insulted and displaced another public arrogance will come as no surprise to many who know him for his bold and arrogant characteristics.

On Monday staffs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry accused Representative Solomon George of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), of entering the Ministry and allegedly attacking staffs of the Ministry, who are believed to be Unity Party Partisans.

All attempts to contact the accused through text or calls did not materialize as his phone was perpetually off.

According to our source at all happened yesterday with an incident at the Ministry between an alleged CDCian and another person got into a abusing match with one of their employees.

"The young man, who appeared drunk, confronted one of my staff who apparently was wearing a UP badge. An incident followed and police intervened and arrested the gentleman, along with one of the member of our security team who went to subdue this young man.

It turned out that this man works with Rep. Solomon George. I am told Representative Solomon George entered the Ministry with some thugs threatening to beat everyone in the building and coming up to my office. I was not in the building. On his exit he went on a rage cursing at my staff and breaking stuff in the Reception area. I kindly ask that this is documented.

Solomon George has a history of controversy ranging from his threat against Madam Mary Broh than city mayor of Monrovia whom he promised to shit on if she made any attempt to demolish homes in the West Point areas while implementing a Presidential mandate to clean the city.

In 2016 the Montserrado County lawmaker who was granted a visiting visa for the United States and his two children, his son Christopher Solomon George, Jr., and his daughter Sharlene Bernice George were reportedly denied entry to the United States after arriving at the Chicago O'Hare Airport on September 19, 2016 on board United Airline 973 from Brussels.

According to documents presented to the media by Rep. George, from the United States Department Homeland Security said, "Representative Solomon George was determined to be inadmissible to the United States under Section 212 (a) (7) (A) (1) (I) of the INA because he (George) was seeking admission to join and live with his wife who gave birth on her last trip to the United States and is currently an overstay and to join his elder daughter who is currently on Temporary Protected Status (PTS)," the documents continued, "Solomon Claudius George as a result of this agreed to withdraw his application for admission in lieu of a formal order of expedited removal under Section 235 (b) (1) of the United States Immigration Nationality Act (INA)."