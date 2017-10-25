Liberia: Former House Speaker Rallies Opposition Bloc

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives during the National Transitional Assembly of Liberia (NTAL) and standard-bearer of the Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC) has endorsed the Coalition for Democratic Congress (CDC) for the impending runoff elections.

In a statement read by the national chairman of the RDC, Rev Victor S. N. Saylee on behalf of the party and its standard-bearer, the party said Liberia can only progress if the CDC of Senator George Weah is elected by the Liberian people to steer the affairs of the state for the next six years. According to the RDC, Liberia under the Unity Party led government of which Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is now its standard-bearer continues to dwindle, thereby making citizens of the country to live in abject poverty and at the disadvantage of opportunities.

The former speaker is calling on other opposition political parties to see reason in pledging their supports to the CDC, saying the expected change needed in the country cannot be carried out by the CDC alone.

"We all can achieve this change if we come together. The CDC alone cannot bring change. The statement reflects the views and aspirations of the RDC," Dweh said in a statement.

Responding to the endorsement, the secretary general of the CDC, Janga A. Kowo lauded the RDC and Dweh for the support thus far and promised to bring the needed change that the country so desired.

According to Kowo, the decision by Dweh and the RDC is a patriotic one which clearly demonstrates the love for country and its people.

"We want the final push for the emancipation of the people of this country. The CDC led government will be a government of inclusion because we want everyone to be a stakeholder in this country," he added.

In a related development, the Association of Opposition Political Parties Youth Leagues has officially endorsed the CDC for the pending runoff elections in the country.

During a press conference Tuesday, the group said the decision is part of an agreement reached in September of this year to support opposition party that will remain in the runoff elections after October 10, 2017.

"We have resolved to pledge our supports to the CDC and we will not sit, but work out in the field to ensure victory for the CDC. We will go out and bear all the pains along with the CDC because we need to have a formidable approach for the collective good of the country," the statement reads.

At Tuesday's conference, the United People Party, Redemption Democratic Congress, Union of Liberian Democrats, Movement for Progressive Change, Movement for Economic Empowerment, Coalition for Democratic Change, Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction, Liberia Transformation Party among others were present with the slogan: 'We are united for national change'.