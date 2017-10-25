Botswana: Landmarks Reminder of Ghetto's 120 Years

Francistown — As Francistown City celebrates her 120 years of existence on Saturday, it is important to share and reminisce about the key points, monuments and activities of the past in this city, the only one with an English name in the country.

One such is the Nyangabwe Hill, a high rising national wonder, which gave this area the name before becoming known as Francistown.

The gigantic hill however still tower the city, being the first to catch one's sight upon entering from any direction.

One can see a wonderful panorama of the city and surroundings from the hill top, which people use in a climb to exercise and keep healthy.

The name is of Kalanga language, which translates as 'approach the rock' and the story behind approaching the rock was derived from an incident in which a hunter stalked what he thought was an antelope on the hill only to discover it was only a rock.

People in the city still enjoy the presence of the hill, sometimes hosting cultural events in its surrounds, which they so much cherish.

Another landmark is the Supa Ngwao museum, which is still being celebrated as it has been mentioned in connection with the historic buildings, which it occupies.

It is the regional museum for the North East District and has temporary exhibitions on historic and ethnographic subjects as well as art exhibitions.

There is also a craft shop that consists of crafts, books, postcards and brochures and the place is commonly known for hosting cultural events and programmes such as drama, dance, talks, films and outings as it depicts rich Setswana culture and always open for the public.

Another monument, which has had an impact in the lives of people living in the city, is the Lekgaba Centre, which is located on the north side of Nyangabwe Hill.

Lekgaba was a pottery and ceramics training centre, operated by the now defunct Integrated Field Services , a department of the then Ministry of Commerce and Industry now the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

However, passing on these creative skills to the next generation has since been shattered as Lekgaba Ceramic and Pottery Training Centre was last operational in 2005 when it held the first and last pottery festival at Galo Mall.

Since then, the place has become desolate and the once pride of Francistown residents is no more.

It did not only offer theoretical education but had the best equipment that enabled its students to produce exquisite sculptures and ceramic vessels, cups and kettles that were not only alluring to the eye but were of high quality.

Today what remains is a relic of the shattered dream and the massive Lekgaba building is dilapidated, with moth-ravished doors, falling ceilings and missing electricity cables.

Source : BOPA