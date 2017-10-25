25 October 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: CDC Denies Henry Costa's Claim Its Partisans Attacked Him

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook
Controversial talk show host, Henry Costa.
By David A. Yates

Costa besieged by an angry crowd on Mechlin Street, Monrovia

Says Costa's attackers are people he did not pay for rendering election services

The Coalition for Democratic Change has allegedly accused talk show host, Henry Costa, of attempting to extort US$15,000 from its political leader, Senator George Weah.

The CDC's allegation is an apparent reaction to a broadcast by Mr. Costa of an audio recording in which Senator Weah was heard seeking the support of the popular talk show host.

The football icon and Vice President Joseph Boakai of the ruling Unity Party are scheduled to face-off in the much anticipated run-off election on November 7.

Jefferson Korjie, CDC's Youth League Chairman, showed no evidence to substantiate the claim but told a news conference on Monday that Senator Weah did tell Costa he could not give him the money because no citizen should be paid for the transformation of his or her own country.

More on This

Mr. Costa has denied Mr. Koijee's claim that he attempted to extort US$15,000 from Senator Weah.

The popular talk show host said at no time did he engage Sen. Weah on such a discussion. He said the CDC's claim is an attempt to distract the public's attention from the real facts he (Costa) is unveiling about Senator Weah and the CDC.

On Monday, October 23, Mr. Costa on 'The Costa Show' played a recorded telephone conversation between him (Costa) and CDC Standard Bearer, Sen. George Weah.

In the conversation, Ambassador Weah asked Mr. Costa to move over to the CDC in order to support his presidential bid.

Mr. Costa, who clarified the incident on his social media page, said he was actually attacked by a group of individuals on Mechlin Street, where he had gone for a meeting.

"I don't even know where to begin because my heart is pounding and I am just scared. Nobody should lie that I am not afraid. I am seriously scared of these men," he said.

According to Costa, he was warned by the group not to ever make such accusations about their hero "George Weah" because enough is enough and the day he tries it they would assault (beat) him to death.

He further said that the situation is not about politics, but about "the peace and stability we all are enjoying right now."

"I keep saying this and I am afraid of this George man because if he begins as President in this country, we will not have freedom," Costa said.

This is not the first time CDC partisans had attacked him, Costa noted, narrating how he was attacked in 2012 by George Weah who sent people to beat him up.

An official of the CDC, Boima J.V. Boima, said they are not going after Henry P. Costa. "We are a tolerant people. Those who attacked him today are not members of the CDC. They are the very poor Liberians that Costa hired to manage his votes on October 10th but failed to settle his liability with them," Boima claimed.

According to him, the people who allegedly attacked Costa on Mechlin Street are ordinary citizens that he (Costa) had refused to pay after they worked for him. "Stop the lies, they are not CDCians," Boima said.

Authors

David A. Yates

Liberia

Sirleaf Warns Education Minister On Social Media Posts

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has told Education Minister George Werner that his recent statement on Social Media is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.