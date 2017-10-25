Kenya: Jubilee Team Urges AU, IGAD to Help Prevent Instability

A group of Jubilee-affiliated professionals wants the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to hold Nasa leader Raila Odinga responsible should there be civil strife and instability due to crisis emanating from the repeat presidential election.

Lawyers Ababu Namwamba, Danson Mungatana, and the former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro Tuesday presented a petition at the headquarters of AU and IGAD, both in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia asking the agencies to put in place measures to deter "subversive activities" by Mr Odinga that they said could lead to instability in Kenya.

TRAVEL BAN

The team dubbed Council of Kenya Professionals (CKP) also asked for tough measures such as travel bans enforced against Mr Odinga and other National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders.

The petition was handed to Kwesi Quartey, the AU Commission deputy chairperson, and Mr Daniel Yifru, IGAD's senior political advisor.

"IGAD and AU should not be silent on the political situation in Kenya. They ought to deter any action that could lead to instability," said Mr Namwamba, the former Budalang'i MP.

"Raila's end game is to foment a crisis in order to negotiate into power."

NASA DEMOS

The professionals, in the petition, said that Kenya is experiencing aggravated tensions as a result of mass action called by the Mr Odinga-led Nasa, which they said has plunged the country into "chaos, anarchy, state failure and mass atrocities".

"The right to self-determination that is anchored on the right to vote was the cornerstone of liberation struggle across Africa which inspired the founding of AU," said Mr Namwamba.

INSULATE IEBC

They said that while the electoral commission has the capacity to hold free and fair elections, there is no need to insulate it from "interference by Raila Odinga and his team."

The leaders urged the agencies to activate what they described as protection mechanisms on behalf of Kenyans against "the Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka-led threat to mass atrocities or genocide".

"The council draws attention to the role of Odinga and Kalonzo in the continued violent polarisation of the country towards crime against humanity and genocide which might result from the activities," they said in the petition signed by Mr Namwamba, the chairman of the team.

After handing over the petition to Mr Yifru at the IGAD offices, the team proceeded to the AU headquarters to present a similar petition.