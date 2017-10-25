Kenya: Protestors Attempt to Destroy Election Materials in Migori

Police in Migori on Tuesday evening dispersed a crowd of rowdy youth who wanted to force their way into a teachers training college to ostensibly remove election materials stored there.

Security officers engaged protestors chanting anti-IEBC slogans in running battles near the Migori Teachers Training College where election materials were said to have been kept.

Gunshots rent the air as the opposition supporters attempted to gain access into the Migori Teachers College to burn the poll materials.

Police formed a cordon around the institution, moments after they repulsed the hundreds of demonstrators during the 7pm incident.

HIGHWAY BLOCKED

The protestors blocked the busy highway linking Kenya and Tanzania using metal containers and boulders.

Travellers heading to the neighbouring country were forced to spend their night in Migori due to the standoff.

"I was going to Tarime but I can't proceed now as a result of these chaos," said Mr Mohammed Jamal, a Tanzanian.

The protestors said Wednesday will see the "mother of all demonstrations ".

ADAMANT

"We hear more GSU officers are coming tonight. We are ready to die for democracy. This country does not belong to a few people," said a Nasa supporter who only identified himself as John.

Migori County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge said officers will continue with their surveillance in the border town to check on criminals who are keen on disrupting peace.

On Tuesday morning, police allowed the residents to do their demonstrations without interruption.

But some rowdy protesters among them later tried to blockade roads, briefly disrupting traffic.

Police later restored normalcy.