Botswana, Zambia Firm Ties

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama returned from Lusaka, Zambia yesterday (October 24) where he attended the 53rd independence anniversary of Zambia at the invitation of his counterpart, President Edgar Lungu.

President Khama was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi and other senior government officials.

Botswana and Zambia established relations in 1966 and enjoy strong bonds of friendship and fruitful cooperation dating back to the pre-independence era.

Zambia played an instrumental role in the liberation struggle in the Southern Africa region and the continent at large.

The President's visit was a testimony of Botswana's commitment towards the enhancement of the friendly relations between the two countries.

Botswana last month hosted President Lungu during independence celebrations.

"The Government of Botswana takes this opportunity to congratulate the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia as they celebrate their 53rd anniversary of independence," a press release from international affairs and cooperation ministry says.

Source : BOPA