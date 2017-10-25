24 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana, Zambia Firm Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thamani Shabani

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama returned from Lusaka, Zambia yesterday (October 24) where he attended the 53rd independence anniversary of Zambia at the invitation of his counterpart, President Edgar Lungu.

President Khama was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi and other senior government officials.

Botswana and Zambia established relations in 1966 and enjoy strong bonds of friendship and fruitful cooperation dating back to the pre-independence era.

Zambia played an instrumental role in the liberation struggle in the Southern Africa region and the continent at large.

The President's visit was a testimony of Botswana's commitment towards the enhancement of the friendly relations between the two countries.

Botswana last month hosted President Lungu during independence celebrations.

"The Government of Botswana takes this opportunity to congratulate the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia as they celebrate their 53rd anniversary of independence," a press release from international affairs and cooperation ministry says.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Minister Advises Departments to Engage Locals

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Frans Van Der Westhuizen says departments should engage… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.