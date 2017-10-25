Botswana: Thousands National Identity Cards Uncollected

Gaborone — There are currently 24 355 uncollected National Identity Cards (Omang) across all the Civil and National Registration offices in the country.

"In view of the high number, those who had applied for their Omang cards are urged to collect them from the offices where the applications were made," states a press release from the Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs.

The release further reminds the public that every Motswana aged 16 and above must identify themselves with an Omang card only in order to access various services in Botswana and those below the age of 16 must use a birth certificate for identification.

It further advises that application for renewal of Omang cards can be made 11 months in advance of their expiry date.

Source : BOPA