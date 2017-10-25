Kenya: Preparations for Repeat Poll in Top Gear, Security Assured

Preparations for the repeat presidential election were on Tuesday in top gear in many parts of the country ahead of the D-Day on Thursday.

In Mt Kenya region, the distribution of election materials continued with a number of counties receiving ballot papers Tuesday.

Nyeri County returning officer Aluisia Kanini said most of the materials had been dispatched to the constituencies by Tuesday evening.

"This evening we will distribute the ballot boxes as we wait for the ballot papers to arrive. All other materials have been distributed to the constituencies," she told the Daily Nation.

She said that all preparations had been done and that the election officials were ready to proceed with the repeat presidential election.

In Laikipia County, returning officer Agnes Mutisya said: "The voting materials have already arrived in Nyahururu and Dol Dol towns as well as at Nanyuki High School for Laikipia West, North and East respectively."

In Nakuru, electoral manager Silas Rotich urged voters to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes.

"The commission can assure residents of credible election as per the existing laws, which we have considered in the preparation," Mr Rotich said.

He confirmed having received all the ballot materials other than ballot papers.

"We are doing this election under extraordinary circumstances but we guarantee you the election will be on October 26 as the election materials have arrived except for the ballot papers, which we expect any time," Mr Rotich said.

In Samburu, electoral manager Ben Moseti assured voters of their security as he urged them to turn up in large numbers to participate in the repeat election.

"We have all the election materials in place apart from ballot papers, which we are expecting in the county in the course of today," Moseti said.

"We have enough security agents who will be deployed to every polling station in the county and we will be ready to handle any eventuality with strict adherence to the rule of law," he said.

In Laikipia West constituency, returning officer John Kinyua confirmed ballot boxes had been received at the Nyahururu Boys' High school, the constituency tallying centre.

In the North Rift, a spot check revealed most county assemblies had adjourned sittings ahead of the election.

Ward Reps had asked for recess to enable them participate in the poll.

The Uasin Gishu County Assembly adjourned its sittings for 10 days.

In West Pokot County, Ward Reps went on recess last week. They are expected to resume on October 31.

In Turkana County, the Ward Reps took a 13-day break to participate in the election.

Bungoma County Assembly also went on recess on October 5 for a month.

The situation was the same in Nandi, with Governor Stephen Sang directing staff not to turn up on duty today.

Meanwhile, police chiefs in Nyanza have promised to provide adequate security ahead of the election.

"I would like to assure residents in Nyanza that there is enough security to mitigate any danger that may arise during the election," regional police boss Leonard Katana said.

In Kisii County, returning officers said preparations were almost complete.

In Bonchari Constituency, the returning officer John ole Taiswa said that they have received all the materials except the ballot papers.

"Everything is ready for the Thursday presidential election except for the ballot papers but we expect to have them by Wednesday," Mr Taiswa said.

In Kericho, leaders said that the election will take place Thursday without a hitch despite the uncertainty in opposition strongholds including the neighbouring Kisumu.

Kericho County Commissioner Muktar Abdi and MPs including Nelson Koech (Belgut), Hillary Kosgey (Kipkelion West) and Brighton Yegon of Konoin in Bomet County said there was enough security to protect voters.

In separate interviews, the MPs said they have organised to ensure that the elderly and the sick get to vote.

County Returning Officer Yonah Ogallo said the training of election personnel was concluded on Tuesday and election materials had been dispatched from Nairobi.

In Nyamira, IEBC officials said they had mapped out hotspots where they are likely to face security challenges in the repeat election.

The county's returning officer Samson Mayo said they are prepared for the exercise.

Some of the places that have been earmarked as hotspots include Nyamira township, Rigoma Ward, Miruka Market, Magwagwa, Kiabonyoru Ward, Misambi, Nyaututu, Kijauri, Kebirigo, Nyamonge and Matongo.

Reports by Nicholas Komu, Mwangi Ndirangu, Dennis Lubanga, Sheila Korir, Oscar Kakai, Titus Oteba, Philip Bwayo, Gerald Bwisa Sammy Lutta, Anita Chepkoech, Henry Nyarora, Elgar Machuka, Jadson Gichana, Joseph Openda, Linet Amuli, Lamech Willy, Godfrey Oundoh and Steve Njuguna