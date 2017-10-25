Botswana: Mascom Powers Celebrations

Francistown — Mascom has sponsored Francistown's 120th anniversary celebration soccer match between Tafic and Zimbabwean Highlanders to the tune of P106 000.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the sponsorship on October 23, Mascom chief public relations and communications officer, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego said sport was critical to the company.

She said Mascom used sport sponsorships to give back to the community and to interact with its customers.

She said at Mascom they were concerned that unlike in other areas such as Maun and Selebi Phikwe, Francistown did not have any main event.

Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairperson, Kebaabetswe Bogatsu said the involvement of the private sector during the city's 120th celebrations was critical.

He commended Mascom for playing an important role in the country's sport development.

Francistown deputy mayor, councillor Godisang Radisigo said although Francistown was bestowed the status of a city not long ago, its existence dated back to 120 years ago.

Radisigo said some of the colourful events of the 120 celebrations included the carnival, main celebrations and a match between a premier league team, Tafic and Zimbabwean Highlanders.

Tafic marketing manager, Rapula Gaothobogwe said Tafic was ready for the match and was hopeful to give Highlanders a tough time.

He implored the residents of Francistown to fill the stadium to capacity as a way of supporting the team and wear red which was the team's colour.

Zimbabwean Highlanders chairperson, Modern Ngwenya noted that his team had a special relationship with Botswana as most of its best players and coaches had a history with Botswana teams as well.

For her part, the deputy town clerk, Botshe Matlhodi said Francistown had strength in cultural activities and suggested that Mascom could partner with the city in that regard.

Source : BOPA