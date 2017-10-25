Botswana: Minister Advises Departments to Engage Locals

Sekoma — Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Frans Van Der Westhuizen says departments should engage local construction companies for projects to be carried out in the village.

Mr Van Der Westhuizen, who is also Member of Parliament for Kgalagadi South, was addressing a kgotla meeting at Sekoma recently.

His visit, he said, was to check if government policies and programmes were implemented accordingly, and to appreciate communities concerns about the same.

He said communities had expectations from departments to help them improve their livelihoods, and urged both parties to work jointly and ensure government initiatives were successful.

He said government availed various programmes to empower communities and that they should be fully utilised.

He advised residents to visit government offices and get information on available programmes.

Engaging local contractors for minor works in villages, he said, would help create employment for residents.

He expressed concern about departments disregarding polices to employ local contractors for certain works.

He warned companies that after winning tenders engaged foreign companies to do the job to refrain from doing so.

He encouraged the youth to engage in business since 50 per cent of tenders were reserved for them.

Concerning the P10 million constituency fund, he urged village leaders including councillors, VDC and the MP to work together in prioritising projects.

Waste collection in the village, he said, was a concern yet there were locals tasked with the job and noted that some waste could be recycled.

Sekoma VDC chairperson, Mr Tekanyo Mokgothu appreciated government programmes and said most residents utilised them.

He also appreciated that the Mabutsane Sub-council built two destitute houses in the village, and that public servants were cooperative and active.

Mr Mokgothu said their health post was overwhelmed and that they were promised a clinic and a plot was allocated.

Source : BOPA