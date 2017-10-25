25 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Administrative Facelift for Bakassi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

A newly-created development program will pilot projects in the area following the Prime Ministerial decree of August 21, 2017.

The development of the entire country remains the priority of the government with the Bakassi Peninsular inclusive. Visible efforts to provide the locality with several developmental projects are contained in a Prime Ministerial Decree signed on August 21, 2017, which created the Bakassi Peninsular Development Program, BADEP. The program which is placed directly under his supervision, has as principal objective to repopulate the area that covers five sub-divisions within the Bakassi Peninsular notably; Isangele, Idabato, Kombo Abedimo, Kombo Itindi and Bamusso. BADEP will be financed by public funds and development partners with the mission of facilitating access into the locality by both land and sea.

The first segment of the program highlights various projects contained in the strategic document for the repopulation of Bakassi peninsular. Amongst the plans for development is the putting in place of a permanent security system, organisation of producers into cooperatives, putting in place viable potable water and electricity supply systems, development of production and processing infrastructure for fishery products, facilitating both maritime and land access, construction of camps for fishermen and agricultural cultivators of Cameroonian nationals resident in the peninsular. With the zone rich in oil and fishery resources, the government has initiated a programme to improve palm oil farms and the agro-industrial sector through the State-owned firm, Pamol Plantations Plc.

In recent times, the Peninsular has received expansion attention with several projects being executed such as the construction of health centres and schools, business factories and most recently the installation of transmitters to facilitate communication. The different projects earmarked by authorities are geared at improving commercial activities through inter-trade in the area, increase standards of living and populate the territory. This new set up of Bakassi is therefore expected to fast-tract socio-economic development in the area and make life worth living for the inhabitants .

Cameroon

Bakassi Peninsula - Government Steps up Development

An all embracing development programme has been going on in the zone to make life better for the population. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.