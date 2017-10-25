Sudan: Chief Justice Leads Sudan Delegation Participating in 8th Conference of Heads of Arab Supreme Courts in Nouakchott

Nouakchott — The Chief Justice, Professor Haider Ahmed Dafa-Alla arrived in capital of Mauritania , Tuesday , leading a high-level judicial delegation to take part in the Eighth Conference of Heads of Arab Supreme Courts.

He was received at Nouakchott International Airport by President of Supreme Court in Mauritania , Al-Hussein Wald Al-Naji , Sudan Ambassador to Mauritanian, Bilal Gism-Alla and members of Sudanese diplomatic mission and leaders of Sudanese community in Mauritanian.

The Head of Mauritania Supreme Court expressed pleasure over participation of Sudan in the conference.