25 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice Leads Sudan Delegation Participating in 8th Conference of Heads of Arab Supreme Courts in Nouakchott

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nouakchott — The Chief Justice, Professor Haider Ahmed Dafa-Alla arrived in capital of Mauritania , Tuesday , leading a high-level judicial delegation to take part in the Eighth Conference of Heads of Arab Supreme Courts.

He was received at Nouakchott International Airport by President of Supreme Court in Mauritania , Al-Hussein Wald Al-Naji , Sudan Ambassador to Mauritanian, Bilal Gism-Alla and members of Sudanese diplomatic mission and leaders of Sudanese community in Mauritanian.

The Head of Mauritania Supreme Court expressed pleasure over participation of Sudan in the conference.

Sudan

Armed Robbers Steal Cash, Gold in Deadly South Kordofan Heist

A man was shot dead and another seriously wounded in an armed robbery at a gold mine in South Kordofan on Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.