Sudan: President of the Republic Affirms Sudan's Unchangeable Stance of Standing Alongside Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has renewed Sudan's firm stance of standing alongside Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defending its security and security of the Tow Holy Mosques.

Received by the Custodian of the Tow Holy Mosques , King Salman Bin Abdul-Alaziz, Tuesday evening, President Al-Bashir said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the land of the Two Holy Mosques and a destination for Arabs and Muslims, stressing that the Ant-Terrorism Coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was one of the most important achievements.

President Al-Bashir lauded the Kingdom's role in revocation of US sanctions against Sudan and Sudan is looking forward to continuing efforts until Sudan name is removed from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

He stated that sanctions have not been totally lifted despite reports of active US institutions that have affirmed for years that Sudan does support terrorism but cooperate in countering it.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, for his part, said Sudan is one of countries the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gives concern and wants it be secure and stable.

" Sudan is most important to the Kingdom and we always stand alongside Sudan and at any time. " We appreciate Sudan stances towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we will continue in demanding the US to take off Sudan from list of State Sponsors of Terrorism and help Sudan to improve its relations with US and other countries " the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques said.

He proposed holding a coordinative meeting between the concerned bodies in the two countries to prepare a plan on enlightenment of the international public on Sudan stances and its role in the international peace and security.