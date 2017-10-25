Kenya: Cases Swamp Courts as Row Over Poll Escalates

As three activists moved to the Supreme Court, arguing that the prevailing environment in the country cannot guarantee a credible election, there were at least seven cases that were heard before High Court judges Enoch Chacha Mwita and John Mativo on Tuesday.

In nearly all of the cases, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Attorney-General, President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Raila Odinga, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Dr Ekuru Aukot and the National Super Alliance (Nasa) are either respondents or interested parties.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY

In a notice by the Judiciary, Chief Justice David Maraga permitted judges of the Judicial and Constitutional division to proceed with the cases despite the fact that it has been gazetted as a public holiday.

"It has come to my notice that tomorrow, October 25, has been declared a public holiday," Justice Maraga said.

He added: "The judges of the above mentioned divisions have my authority to sit on the said date to dispose of those matters."

The case at the Supreme Court is set to be heard from 10am.

BOYCOTT

At the High Court, Justice Mwita will issue two rulings in the cases filed by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau and one by the Uzalendo Institute at 3pm after presiding over the hearing of the one filed by Kiambu MP Jude Njomo.

Justice Mativo will hear the case filed by Jubilee coordinator Stephen Mwanga who has sued Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga over his public calls to area residents to boycott the slated poll.

In the Mwau case seeking fresh nominations, President Kenyatta, Dr Aukot, the AG and the IEBC want the matter dismissed on grounds that the High Court has no jurisdiction to determine the case.

SUPREME COURT

Mr Mwau told the court on Tuesday that the Supreme Court has little time to handle a presidential poll petition soon after a winner is declared.

Justice Mativo also dismissed a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah on having a caretaker government, saying only the top court is mandated to handle such a matter.

The judge also dismissed a suit filed by Pokot South MP David Pkosing that sought to have Mr Odinga participate in the repeat presidential polls.

The matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, he said.

Other cases to be heard on a priority basis include that of Kandara MP Alice Wahome and businessman Raju Bhagat Singh.

They both want Nasa stopped from calling for poll boycott as well as holding demonstrations on Thursday.