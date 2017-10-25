25 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Islamic State Claims Attack in Bosaso, Northeast of Somalia

Photo: Shabelle News
Al-shabaab militants.

Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for an explosion in the Somali town of Bosaso on Tuesday, the fourth attack claimed by the group in two years.

Witnesses said a man pushing explosives hidden on a wheelbarrow approached the central police station of the commercial port town.

The explosion killed the bomber and injured six others. A second explosion was heard in the same area believed to be from an improvised explosive device but did not cause any casualties, witnesses said.

The attack comes four days after IS militants based in Somalia attacked Injil village in the Bari region, killing two civilians including a child after accusing their father of collaborating with the regional government, relatives said.

IS militants emerged in Somalia after splitting from al-Shabab in October 2015.

The group claimed its biggest attack in late October 2016 when its fighters seized the ancient town of Qandala from Puntland forces and kept control of it for 40 days.

Islamic State militants in Somalia have bases in the eastern Al-Bari Mountains of Puntland and are led by Abdulkadir Mumin, a well-known cleric who was previously a member of al-Shabab's leadership.

