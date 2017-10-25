Nigeria: 'Mega Recyclers Contributing to Ending Climate Change, Pollution'

interview

Ibrahim Abubakar Maidi is the CEO Mega Recyclers, Kaduna, he speaks to Daily Trust on how the firm is reducing pollution and climate change via their recycling processes.

What is the idea behind Mega Recyclers?

The idea is to simply contribute our quota towards a cleaner environment. Everyone is now aware of pollution and how climate change continues to threaten our existence as specie, so it is up to everybody to see how he can chip in so as to salvage the situation.

Before Mega Recyclers I look around and I see refuse everywhere and some of these are non-biodegradable which means the soil wouldn't be able to dissolve them and it end up being contamination.

So the main thrust is to help the society in our little way by packing some of these unwanted materials off the street, recycle them and turn them into usable products once more.

That way, the society benefits and jobless youth and housewives who contribute to our scheme by bringing in dumped plastics and other things also benefit.

How has it benefited your immediate environment?

It has benefited it immensely. Like I said earlier, even the Kaduna State waste management board will testify that their work has been made a lot easier due to Mega Recyclers. Its common sense that most of these things we recycle would have been on the road side or drainages which blocks waterways and causes flooding, which is a big issue.

How did you get women involved in the project?

Simply because of the incentive involved, what we did was to buy their unused plastics and other materials they are about to dump. They bring it to us and we recycle, which is a gain, gain situation for them and the society at large.

Where do you see Mega Recyclers in the next decade?

In the next decade, I see us taking it to an international level, because the idea is to join hands with other like mind organisations from all over the world who are bent on limiting the effect of climate change, living greener and overall making the society a better place to live for us and our children.

Is there any government involvement at any level?

Unfortunately there isn't any. In other climes, an organisation such as ours will generate a lot of attention and governments at all levels will be lining up asking us where can they come in to assist but over here, we haven't gotten even a commendation nor grants or equipment which will enhance our work but hopefully, this will change soon.

What other equipment do you need to assist in your work?

Some of the things we lack at the moment are personal protective equipments (PPE), other high level recycling machines and capital to enable us bring in more people on board so as to grow the firm bigger.