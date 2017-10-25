Sudan: Armed Robbers Steal Cash, Gold in Deadly South Kordofan Heist

Talodi Locality — A man was shot dead and another seriously wounded in an armed robbery at a gold mine in South Kordofan on Monday.

Residents told Radio Dabanga that six gunmen in military uniforms and riding motorcycles attacked a shop belonging to Sheikh Khamis at a gold mine in El Liri north in Talodi locality on Monday morning.

Idris Ali El Radi who was present at the shop was shot and died of his wounds. Ismail Ahmed El Nur was seriously wounded in his leg.

The gunmen then made off with what residents described as 'large sums of money and gold that had not been counted yet.'

The wounded man was taken to Rashad Hospital and will later be transferred to Khartoum.

The incident had been reported to the police, but no suspects have been apprehended.