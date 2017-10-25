25 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Danbatta to Demonstrate How Telecom Can Diversify Economy At Buk

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ikechukwu Chukwuma

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, is billed to deliver the 23rd professorial inaugural lecture of Bayero University, Kano, BUK, on November 2, 2017.

The professor of telecommunications engineering is to speak on Getting out of Woods: Diversifying the Nigerian Economy through Telecommunications Sector, just as Danbatta has accepted the invitation of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Kabuga Branch to also deliver the 1st Engineer I K Inuwa Annual Public Lecture on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Earlier this year, the professor joined the league of eminent Nigerians who delivered the Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he spoke on The Role of ICT Infrastructure in Tertiary Education in Nigeria: NCC Interventions.

Nigeria

Why Boko Haram Suspects Deserve Fair Trials

As I waited at Nigeria's Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, watching bags of various colors and shapes tumble onto the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.