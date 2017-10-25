Nigeria: Danbatta to Demonstrate How Telecom Can Diversify Economy At Buk

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, is billed to deliver the 23rd professorial inaugural lecture of Bayero University, Kano, BUK, on November 2, 2017.

The professor of telecommunications engineering is to speak on Getting out of Woods: Diversifying the Nigerian Economy through Telecommunications Sector, just as Danbatta has accepted the invitation of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Kabuga Branch to also deliver the 1st Engineer I K Inuwa Annual Public Lecture on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Earlier this year, the professor joined the league of eminent Nigerians who delivered the Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he spoke on The Role of ICT Infrastructure in Tertiary Education in Nigeria: NCC Interventions.