25 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governor Ahmed Promotes 1,578 Civil Servants

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin — Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has approved the promotion of 1,578 civil servants across all ministries, for officers on Grade Level 7 to Grade Level 17.

Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Salman Ibrahim, who dropped the hint yesterday, in Ilorin, explained that 1,680 civil servants registered for the promotion examination, noting that the 1,578 civil servants promoted scored 60 percent and above, while the remaining 122 civil servants scored below 60 percent.

He stated that the civil servants passed through rigorous written examination and oral interview that carried 60 and 40 percent, respectively.

Alhaji Adelodun explained that the promotion will take effect from January 1, 2018, but reflect in salaries from next month.

Reacting to the development, Kwara State Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Mr. Kola Olumoh, lauded the state government and advised the entire workforce to justify the promotion by redoubling their efforts in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

He appealed to the government to ensure that local government workers were also promoted.

