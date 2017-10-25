Nigeria: Court Adjourns Ex-Governor Shema's Case

Katsina — A Katsina High Court has adjourned till February 13, 2018, for mentioning the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, against the former state governor, Ibrahim Shema, over alleged financial misappropriation under his administration.

The judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, at yesterday's sitting, adjourned the case to allow for pending Supreme Court judgment slated for November 8, 2017.

Shema had gone to the Appeal Court in Kaduna to challenge the jurisdiction of Katsina State High Court, which upheld the judgment of the State High Court, after which Shema proceeded to the Supreme Court.

He was arraigned alongside his Commissio-ner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hamisu Makana; Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government, Lawal Safana, and former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba, for alleged misappropriation of N11 billion during his eight years tenure as governor.