25 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Adjourns Ex-Governor Shema's Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bashir Bello

Katsina — A Katsina High Court has adjourned till February 13, 2018, for mentioning the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, against the former state governor, Ibrahim Shema, over alleged financial misappropriation under his administration.

The judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, at yesterday's sitting, adjourned the case to allow for pending Supreme Court judgment slated for November 8, 2017.

Shema had gone to the Appeal Court in Kaduna to challenge the jurisdiction of Katsina State High Court, which upheld the judgment of the State High Court, after which Shema proceeded to the Supreme Court.

He was arraigned alongside his Commissio-ner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hamisu Makana; Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government, Lawal Safana, and former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba, for alleged misappropriation of N11 billion during his eight years tenure as governor.

Nigeria

Why Boko Haram Suspects Deserve Fair Trials

As I waited at Nigeria's Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, watching bags of various colors and shapes tumble onto the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.