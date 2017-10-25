Morocco: HM the King Calls for Developing Sustainable Mechanisms and Taking Effective Measures to Address Climate Change

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI underlined the imperative of developing sustainable mechanisms and taking effective measures to address the issue of climate change, which poses a real threat to all countries across the globe, including Muslim nations.

"For this reason, we must think hard about developing sustainable mechanisms and taking effective measures to address this growing climate issue, which is not only challenging climate experts but is, above all, a real problem for current and future generations," the Sovereign said in a message sent to the participants in the 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers, which kicked off on Wednesday in Rabat.

In this message, which was read out by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, chairwoman of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, the monarch stressed the need to come up with integrated strategies likely to ensure food security and preserve biological diversity by reconsidering existing policies in all the sectors concerned.

In recent years, Morocco has embarked on an ambitious course of action which has enabled the country to mainstream sustainable development principles in the development policies in all sectors, the Sovereign noted.

The right to a safe environment in a context of sustainable development was enshrined in the 2011 Constitution with a view to striking a balance between the requirements of development and the preservation of the quality of the environment, HM the King pointed out, adding that Morocco adopted a National Charter for the Environment and Sustainable Development, the 2016-2030 National Strategy for Sustainable Development as well as an ambitious solar energy plan.

Together with the rest of the international community, the Kingdom of Morocco has been proactively and responsibly engaged in the fight against climate change, the Sovereign said, noting that this steadfast determination was demonstrated in particular in November 2016 when Morocco hosted the COP22, which was a success on a global scale.

It is also reflected by the proactive policy Morocco is implementing, through the promotion of a low carbon economy, to strike a balance between the requirements of economic development and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, HM the King said, adding that the Kingdom was among the first nations to submit its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, as part of the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Consistent with Morocco's firm commitment to South-South cooperation as a strategic component of its foreign policy, the Kingdom has set up a competence center on climate change, the Sovereign pointed out.

With respect to the efforts exerted by the Kingdom to curb the effects of climate change and achieve the transition to a green economy, HM the King stressed that the carbon market stands as an effective mechanism to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adding that this mechanism will enable Morocco to honor its obligations on climate change and to create a suitable framework for the implementation of the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions while promoting economic and social development in the country.

"Over the next few years, and as regards the carbon market, we shall seek to develop a mechanism that suits Morocco's economic conditions and generates carbon credits," the Sovereign said, noting that this will enable us to be part of an international carbon credit exchange system at regional as well as global levels.

HM the King also called for considering the setting up of a carbon credit exchange regime for Islamic countries, similar to other international markets, like that of the European Union.

Morocco has been keeping up its efforts to strengthen relations with its partners in environmental and sustainable development fields, HM the King said.

"In this respect, and in order to strengthen inter-Islamic partnerships, in my message to your Third Conference, held in Rabat in October 2008, I suggested the creation of an Islamic Academy for the Environment and Sustainable Development," the monarch added, noting that the creation of this Academy will enhance the capacities of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and help them attain the Sustainable Development Goals within the agreed timeframe, which is before 2030.

The Sovereign underlined the importance to build on this project and use it as a benchmark on environmental issues, making sure the specific natural and cultural characteristics of the Islamic world are duly taken into consideration.

This project should promote skills and innovation, contribute to scientific research and serve as one of the basic elements for the achievement of sustainable development for the benefit of Islamic countries, HM the King said.