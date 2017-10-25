25 October 2017

Morocco: HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Chairs in Rabat Opening of 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers

Rabat — HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, chairwoman of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, chaired here on Wednesday the opening session of the 7th Islamic Conference of Environment ministers, which is held under the theme "Towards an effective Islamic cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals".

The opening session of the two-day event was marked by a royal message sent by HM King Mohammed VI to the participants, which was read out by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa.

Upon her arrival at the ISESCO headquarters, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa reviewed a detachment of the Municipal Guard which made the honors.

The conference brings together Islamic Environment ministers as well as representatives of regional and international organizations.

