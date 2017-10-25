25 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Oct. 31

Tagged:

Related Topics

Casablanca — The criminal chamber at the Casablanca appeal court decided, on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the accused in Al Hoceima events to Oct. 31.

The court will hold a hearing on Thursday to examine all requests of the prosecution and the defense.

The Attorney General of the King at Casablanca's appeal court told reporters that "the hearing, which was held in the presence of the families of the accused and the media, took place under normal conditions and was marked by legal discussions between the parties."

The hearing was attended by all the accused, including those on bail, and their lawyers, with the exception of one accused, who convocation was not notified, he said, adding that the prosecution asked to join all the files of the defendants in a single trial.

The Casablanca Court of Appeal began on Tuesday the trial of a group of 32 accused and held a fourth hearing of a group of 21 accused, whose trial started on September 12th.

Each of the them are standing trial for undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts, and for accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty.

They are also sued for shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and institutions, participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest and holding unauthorized public rallies.

Morocco

Full Text of HM the King's Message to Participants in 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message to the participants in the 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers, which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.