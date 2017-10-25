Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Oct. 31

Casablanca — The criminal chamber at the Casablanca appeal court decided, on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the accused in Al Hoceima events to Oct. 31.

The court will hold a hearing on Thursday to examine all requests of the prosecution and the defense.

The Attorney General of the King at Casablanca's appeal court told reporters that "the hearing, which was held in the presence of the families of the accused and the media, took place under normal conditions and was marked by legal discussions between the parties."

The hearing was attended by all the accused, including those on bail, and their lawyers, with the exception of one accused, who convocation was not notified, he said, adding that the prosecution asked to join all the files of the defendants in a single trial.

The Casablanca Court of Appeal began on Tuesday the trial of a group of 32 accused and held a fourth hearing of a group of 21 accused, whose trial started on September 12th.

Each of the them are standing trial for undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts, and for accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty.

They are also sued for shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and institutions, participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest and holding unauthorized public rallies.