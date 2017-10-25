Kenya: Nasa Demo in Nairobi Thwarted as Leaders Insist on Vote Boycott

Nasa MPs called off their anti-IEBC protests in Nairobi on Tuesday after learning that police had sealed all the entry points to the city centre.

Their attempts to match to Anniversary Towers, where the electoral commission sits, were thwarted by anti-riot police officers, who lobbed teargas at the demonstrators led by Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Later, Mr Orengo, while addressing journalists, accused the officers using of force to disperse them while not allowing them to exercise their democratic right to protest.

Last week, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita lifted an order by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i banning Nasa protests in the city's central business district.

However, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi on Tuesday promised "an even bigger demonstration" on Wednesday.

"We are going to demonstrate in compliance with the directive of our President, Raila Odinga. Contrary to Matiangi's misconception, our demonstrations are not tied to IEBC's so-called campaign timelines," he said.

NO POLLS

He spoke as political leaders from Nyanza vowed to ensure no polls go on in their areas, even as security agencies insisted voters will be safe to cast their ballots.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, who lead peaceful protests in Kisumu, before they turned violent in the afternoon, argued the elections were an illegality and called on the residents to boycott the Thursday exercise.

He accused the IEBC of going against the Supreme Court ruling, which directed that the poll should be conducted in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

Prof Nyong'o, his deputy Mathews Owili, and Speaker Onyango Oloo together with several MPs including Muhoroni's Onyango K'Oyoo and MCAs led protesters to IEBC offices where they petitioned the commission to cancel the poll until certain issues are clarified.

In Homa Bay, Governor Cyprian Awiti told residents not to appear at the polling centres during the repeat election and ask their relatives, who are set to provide any service to the electoral agency on the polling day, not to do so.

"We are sending a warning to residents who shall appear in polling stations that they should not do so because Nasa leader Raila Odinga has told us to boycott the repeat poll," said Mr Awiti.

A similar message was also shared by Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

PROVOKE RESIDENTS

"Turning out to vote is disrespectful to Raila who has issues with the commission which is hell-bent to ensure Uhuru becomes the president," said Mr Obado.

He asked police not to provoke residents who shall not turn out to vote.

The governors, who addressed rallies at various towns in Homa Bay and Migori counties, were accompanied by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome and several MCAs from the two counties.

In Kisii, a group calling itself Kisii County IDPs held peaceful demonstrations in the streets of Kisii Town yesterday calling on residents not to participate in any unlawful activities ahead of the election.

The group expressed their fears on the heightened political tension in the country saying it is similar to the 2007 poll.

PEACE

Mr Alloys Momanyi, the group's chairman, asked Dr Matiang'i to be firm in ensuring there is peace saying memories of the 2007 violence still haunt them.

In Siaya, a section of MCAs said they will block distribution of election materials in the county.

They vowed to stage demonstrations on polling day, even though Nasa Leader Raila Odinga has urged supporters to stay away and not hold any demonstrations.

In the meantime, Opposition leaders at the Coast have asked their supporters not to join demonstrations on Thursday.

BOYCOTT POLLS

The leaders led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi instead told their followers to boycott the elections by not voting.

"We stated very clearly that we cannot participate in a sham election," said Mr Kingi in Majajani when he was distributing relief food.

In Mombasa, ODM county chairman Mohammed Hatimy said there are waiting for "final direction" from their leader Raila Odinga on whether they will demonstrate on the repeat election day.

Reports by David Mwere, Victor Raballa, Ruth Mbula, Nelcon Odhiambo, Barack Oduor, Elisha Otieno, Kazungu Samuel and Mohamed Ahmed