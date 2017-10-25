Liberia: Miss Liberia Finally in China for Miss World

Photo: Liberian Observer

Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo, (center) with family members at the RIA before her departure for China.

Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo, has arrived in China for the Miss World beauty pageant scheduled for next month in the city of Sanya. Miss Dolo is joining over 130 other beauty queens from around the world and hopes to become the first from Liberia to win the crown.

This makes Dolo the 18th Liberian Queen to participate in one of the world's most prestigious beauty contests. Among the 17 other Miss Liberia queens who have participated in the Miss World pageant, Sebah Esther Tubman is the only one to have appeared in the top five. She did so in 1999.

Meanwhile Miss Dolo, according to her spokesperson, has so far not received any support from the Government of Liberia despite numerous appeals.

"It is totally heartbreaking and frustrating that the Government of Liberia didn't do anything to help her out. We understand that the economy is in recession, but at least, they should have helped with a ticket. But they didn't. Yet, if she emerges victorious, they will want to boast about her," the spokesperson said, adding, that Dolo is in China today because of the good will of some Liberians, her manager and family members.

"If not for the GoFundMe campaign that generated most of the funds, Wokie would not have been able to go to China to participate in the pageant. However, despite not receiving government support, Wokie is determined to bring home the crown.

Her spokesperson is appealing to Liberians to vote for Wokie Dolo by visiting the Miss World website (www.missworld.com).

"The process is simple. First, you have to visit the Miss World website and search for the contestants. After that, sign up to the website at the top right corner, and move to contestants' profiles and search till you see our Queen, and vote for her," the aide added.