Egypt: Presidency - Sisi Invited Macron to Visit Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Egypt.

Macron accepted the invitation and voiced keenness to visit Egypt as soon as possible.

This came during the meeting of both leaders earlier at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

During their talks, Macron appreciated what he termed an important strategic partnership between Egypt and France, Egyptian presidential spokesman Alaa Yousef said.

Macron also hailed the level of cooperation recently maintained by both countries and highlighted the necessity of enhancing them in the various domains, the spokesman added.

For his part, President Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation in order to serve the best interests of the peoples of both countries, Yousef said.

During their talks, Sisi reviewed the steps taken on the road to economic reform as well as available investment opportunities as part of the mega projects currently being implemented in Egypt.

The latest developments in Middle East, including Libya and Syria, were high on the agenda of talks, according to the spokesman.