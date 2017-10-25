Egypt: Sisi, Macron Attend Signing of Joint Declaration

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron attended the signing of a joint declaration between the Egyptian and French governments to boost cooperation in various domains.

The declaration, which was signed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, aimed at promoting cultural, educational and technical ties between the two countries.

President Sisi and Macron on Tuesday started a tete-a-tete session of talks at the Elysee Palace.

Macron welcomed the Egyptian president upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace after he was given a red-carpet reception at des Invalides Palace.