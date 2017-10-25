Egypt: Sisi, French PM Discuss Boosting Bilateral Relations

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 24/ 10/2017 met French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. The meeting dealt with a number of files of mutual interest and ways to boost bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

The two sides reviewed efforts made by the Egyptian government to implement the economic reform program and attract more French investments, especially in major national projects in a number of vital sectors.

Trade and Industry Minister Tarek Kabil, Finance Minister Amr el Garhy, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed, Transport Minister Hisham Arafat, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate (EGID) Khaled Fawzy, Egyptian Ambassador in Paris Ehab Badawy, and French Ambassador in Cairo Stephane Romatet took part in the meeting.