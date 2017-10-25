Egypt: Sobhi - Police, Army Fighters Are Egypt's Shield Against Terrorism

Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedqi Sobhi said on Tuesday 24/10/2017 that men of the armed forces and police are Egypt's shield and sword against terrorism and extremism.

The minister made the statements during his meeting with a number of the armed forces fighters, asking them to be awake and ready constantly.

During the visit, Sobhi conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to all the heros of the armed forces, pointing out to the need to develop the field skills of the fighters.

Sobhi made an open interview with the men of the armed forces, listening to their questions and inquires about different issues internally and externally.

He also wished them success in their mission to defend Egypt during this critical period.