25 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sobhi - Police, Army Fighters Are Egypt's Shield Against Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedqi Sobhi said on Tuesday 24/10/2017 that men of the armed forces and police are Egypt's shield and sword against terrorism and extremism.

The minister made the statements during his meeting with a number of the armed forces fighters, asking them to be awake and ready constantly.

During the visit, Sobhi conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to all the heros of the armed forces, pointing out to the need to develop the field skills of the fighters.

Sobhi made an open interview with the men of the armed forces, listening to their questions and inquires about different issues internally and externally.

He also wished them success in their mission to defend Egypt during this critical period.

Egypt

Sisi Says Egypt Keen On Adhering to Human Rights Obligations

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Tuesday 24/10/2017 Egypt is keen on adhering to human rights obligations. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.