Egypt: London Stock Exchange Group Discusses New Ways to Support Egypt Economy

A delegation from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group wrapped up a two-day visit to Cairo that was aimed at supporting EGX's development and connecting the Egyptian government and companies to London markets - one of the world's most powerful source of international investor capital.

The London Stock Exchange is one of the world's oldest stock exchanges, and can trace its history back more than 300 years to the coffee houses of 17th century London, a statement by the UK Embassy in Cairo said.

"Today, it is the largest stock exchange in Europe, and the most international stock exchange, with 350 companies from more than 50 countries," it added.

On Monday, British Ambassador in Cairo John Casson hosted a reception for the visiting delegation of London Stock Exchange Group.

"Today we open the next chapter in Britain's unique investment partnership with Egypt as number one economic partner. London's financial markets offer Egypt unique access to deep and liquid pools of international investment capital. When the Egyptian government and LSE combined forces, headlines were made around the world on a hugely successful bond issuance that raised billions and helped dozen companies," he said.

"Now LSE Group are here to help more companies access the investment capital needed to build the new Egypt, and to build the capacity of the Egyptian Stock Exchange to help Egypt's companies grow and create an economy that brings jobs, stability and a brighter future for all Egyptians," he added.