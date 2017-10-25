25 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Urges Int'l Community to Intensify Efforts to Confront Sponsors of Terrorism

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi urged the international community to intensify efforts to effectively confront sponsors of terrorism.

In statements on Wednesday 25/10/2017, Presidential Spokesman Alaa Youssef said President Sisi had talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the headquarters of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

During their meeting, the French minister expressed his country's keenness on having continued consultations with Egypt, which France considers one of its most important strategic partners in the Middle East region, the spokesman said.

President Sisi voiced Egypt's keenness on continuing coordination and consultations with France, he added.

The meeting also focused on a number of regional files of mutual interest, particularly fighting terrorism, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, President Sisi expressed his appreciation of the Foreign Ministry's statement following El Wahat terrorist attack on Friday, in which France pledged its full support for Egypt in its war on terrorism.

President Sisi also stressed the necessity of intensifying international efforts to effectively confront sponsors of terrorism.

Sisi also underlined Egypt's vision on fighting illegal immigration that is based on addressing their root causes, including political conflicts and challenges to socio-economic development.

Le Drian expressed his great appreciation and support for Egypt's efforts to fight terrorism and illegal immigration.

The two sides also discussed the Libyan crisis and ongoing efforts and contacts to resolve it, the spokesman added.

During the meeting, President Sisi stressed the importance of pushing forward the political process in Libya via shoring up the international community's efforts ushered in by the United Nations to reach a comprehensive political settlement in Libya.

As for the Syrian crisis, they underlined the importance of backing the Syrian people's legitimate rights to establish a democratic state through a peaceful political process that preserves the country's territorial integrity and helps reconstructing the war-ravaged country.

Shifting to the Palestinian file, the two sides discussed the Palestinian cause and the Middle East peace process.

For his part, the French foreign minister expressed his appreciation of Egypt's efforts to reach an inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

