25 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Says Egypt Keen On Adhering to Human Rights Obligations

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Tuesday 24/10/2017 Egypt is keen on adhering to human rights obligations.

During a press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Sisi expressed his keenness on establishing a modern civil democratic state in Egypt, stressing that the Egyptian people reject all forms of violence and dictatorship.

The Egyptian government does not resort to torture, Sisi said, stressing the importance of validating the authenticity of data that could be published by NGOs.

Over 40,000 NGOs are currently operating in Egypt and providing high-level services for the Egyptian people, he noted.

Sisi said he is responsible for 100 million Egyptians during this critical time Egypt is passing by.

He also urged Egyptians not to be misled by misinformation propagated by extremist groups.

