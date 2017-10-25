Liberia: Rep. Grays Dispels Rumors of Ellen's Support to CDC

The representative of Montserrado County district#8, Moses Acarous Gray has denied rumors that the President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is supporting the CDC.

Making the disclosure to a team of journalists Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia, Representative indicated that the Liberian leader is still a member of the failed Unity Party (UP) and is on record for openly declaring her support for the governing Unity Party.

"President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has no dealing with the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). She remains a founding member of the failed Unity Party and we want to be very clear on this; she has given her support to her Vice President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai," Gray clarified.

On other issues, Representative Gray claimed that it is ingratitude on the part of Vice President Boakai against the young people of the UP and hunting President Sirleaf at this point, noting that he lacks the capacity to lead the country.

Commenting also on the academic achievements of the UP standard bearer, the lawmaker branded the academic credentials as ancient and obsolete.

Gray said VP Boakai has just a single bachelor and that was obtained in the 60s while Senator Weah holds both a bachelor and a master.

"We don't want to dwell into educational credentials, because there is no way you can put a Boakai education and a George Weah education on the same path. Boaka is a bachelor degree holder since the 60s, he is not making any research and his degree is very ancient," Representative Gray stressed.

He maintained that the Vice President is not prepared to steer the affairs of the country, arguing on the basis of the VP's statement that he is a racing car that has been kept in a garage.

"We cannot entrust this country into the hands of the Vice President that people in his camp hold the arguments that he is a sleeping giant and will wake up if elected," Representative Gray noted.

The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker indicated that he wonders how the Vice President would continuously be championing the issue of roads when he could not have do it while serving as Vice President for the past twelve (12) years.

The CDC lawmaker indicated that his political leader, Ambassador Weah has done extremely well in the Liberian Senate for the last two years since he was elected unlike the Vice President's twelve years of being in power.

Meanwhile, Representative Gray, who was recently re-elected by his district, has expressed lauded the people of his district and at the same time called on all partisans and supporters of the CDC to go all out and campaign in order to secure a CDC win on November 7, during the runoff.