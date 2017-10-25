25 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Hardap Swapo Petition Hearing Set for November

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

A HEARING to address allegations of rigging at recently held Hardap regional district elections will take place at the start of November.

A group of disgruntled party members, calling themselves 'Hardap Swapo Petitioners', called for the hearing through their lawyers, Isaacks & Associates Inc, to have the outcomes of the district elections nullified.

Swapo's lawyer, Dirk Conradie, informed the group's lawyer by letter on 23 October that the hearing was scheduled for 1 and 2 November at the party's headquarters in Windhoek.

"Present at these hearing (sic) will be: the leaders assigned; the complainant; and representative of the different structures in respect of which the petitions were filed," the letter states.

The group recently threatened to approach the High Court to nullify the outcomes of Hardap district and regional elections, which they claimed were irregular and unconstitutional, if the party failed to comply with their demand for a petition hearing.

"It goes without saying that the November elective congress will be affected in the absence of remedial action on [sic] the irregular Hardap Swapo district and regional elections.

If that happens, we should not be blamed. The senior leaders must take the blame," the group's spokesperson, Nico Mugenga, stated earlier, while threatening to file a lawsuit against Swapo over election rigging.

Namibia

Minister Sets Ambitious Fish Consumption Target

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernhardt Esau, wants at least 47,000 metric tons of fish to be consumed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.