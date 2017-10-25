Namibia: Hardap Swapo Petition Hearing Set for November

A HEARING to address allegations of rigging at recently held Hardap regional district elections will take place at the start of November.

A group of disgruntled party members, calling themselves 'Hardap Swapo Petitioners', called for the hearing through their lawyers, Isaacks & Associates Inc, to have the outcomes of the district elections nullified.

Swapo's lawyer, Dirk Conradie, informed the group's lawyer by letter on 23 October that the hearing was scheduled for 1 and 2 November at the party's headquarters in Windhoek.

"Present at these hearing (sic) will be: the leaders assigned; the complainant; and representative of the different structures in respect of which the petitions were filed," the letter states.

The group recently threatened to approach the High Court to nullify the outcomes of Hardap district and regional elections, which they claimed were irregular and unconstitutional, if the party failed to comply with their demand for a petition hearing.

"It goes without saying that the November elective congress will be affected in the absence of remedial action on [sic] the irregular Hardap Swapo district and regional elections.

If that happens, we should not be blamed. The senior leaders must take the blame," the group's spokesperson, Nico Mugenga, stated earlier, while threatening to file a lawsuit against Swapo over election rigging.