Namibia: Baby Murderer's Jail Term Increased

AN effective prison term of four years for a woman who murdered her newborn baby by stabbing him 42 times with a pair of scissors was too lenient, two judges of the Oshakati High Court have decided.

The manner in which the then 22-year-old Peneyambeko Nghimbwasha killed her baby was brutal, and it was unimaginable that a mother would act that way, judge Herman January remarked in the appeal judgement in which Nghimbwasha's sentence on a charge of murder was increased last week.

He noted that Nghimbwasha killed her newborn baby at Tsumeb on 25 June 2012 by stabbing him 42 times with a pair of scissors. She killed the infant by stabbing him in the face, neck and chest after she had given birth alone in a toilet.

During her trial in the Tsumeb Regional Court, Nghimbwasha said she realised she had done something wrong, and that she felt pain because of her crime. She could not explain the state she was in when she committed the murder, but claimed an evil spirit must have come over her, judge January also noted.

With Nghimbwasha having told the court that her father was strict and that she did not tell him about her pregnancy, judge January said, in his view, she in all probability committed the murder because she was afraid her father would not approve of the baby.

Nghimbwasha admitted guilt on a charge of murder when she went on trial in the Tsumeb Regional Court. She was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, of which four years were suspended for a period of five years on condition that she was not convicted of murder during the period of suspension.

Judge January said he appreciated that courts found it difficult to decide what an appropriate sentence would be in cases of infanticide, and that there was a tendency to treat such cases with leniency. However, taking into account the interests of society, Nghimbwasha had to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment, he also said.

The sentence handed to her was lenient to the extent that it caused shock, and was not a sentence he would have imposed if she had been on trial before him, judge January said.

There was no doubt that killing infants was not less serious than killing children or adults, the judge said. A newborn baby had the same rights to life and protection under the Constitution as any other person in Namibia, he added.

Judge January, with judge Marlene Tommasi agreeing, upheld the state's appeal against Nghimbwasha's sentence, and replaced it with a sentence of 10 years' imprisonment, of which three ere suspended for five years - leaving her with an effective jail term of seven years.

The sentence was backdated to 15 September last year, which was when Nghimbwasha was first sentenced in the regional court.

State advocate Taodago Gaweseb represented the state in the appeal. Frieda Kishi represented Nghimbwasha.